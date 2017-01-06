The pop star has just taken on a new British talent show, called Let It Shine, which many devotees feared would signal the end of the British pop group after a planned 25th anniversary tour in 2018, but he insists he'll never shut down the band.

And he has high hopes the current trio will one day become a five-piece, with former members Jason Orange and Robbie Williams rejoining the act.

"We're at the point of our career where we feel more excited than we've ever been," he tells The Sun. "I do picture doing more solo stuff in the future; it's been a few years since I've done that. I don’t think there’s ever going to be an announcement that says, ‘Take That is finished,’ I really don’t.

"I just think it may be different. It may be four (of us), it may be three, it may be five. I think it’s always going to be changing."

Gary, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be releasing a new album in March (17) and the trio plans to hit the road for a tour beginning in May (17) - and Barlow can't wait to see the fans again.

"They've invested 25 years of their life in us," he adds. "We can’t turn around and say, 'We don’t want to do it anymore'. It’s like, they want us, so why not give it them."