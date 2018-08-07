Gary Barlow feels ''shaken up'' after he was caught in a ''massive'' earthquake over the weekend.

The Take That singer has admitted he's had the ''misfortune'' of witnessing first hand seven quakes throughout his lifetime but none of them have felt as ''deep and raw'' as the one that struck Lombok and Bali, killing as many as 142, injuring 236 and damaging thousands of homes, recently.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 47-year-old hunk said: ''Thank you for your concern - we're all fine - a bit shaken up

''This morning I bumped into so many British families leaving Bali. How lucky we are to have that choice. I've had the misfortune of being in 7 earthquakes but none have felt more deep and raw as last nights. Followed by numerous after shocks. Praying for everyone affected (sic)''

Later on in the day, Gary took to Instagram to thank Bali for a ''peaceful break'' prior to the chaos.

He said: ''Thank you Bali for such a peaceful and meaningful break.

''Such a shame it all came to an abrupt end. Praying for the beautiful people of this region who've been affected by the Earthquake. (sic)''

Gary wasn't the only celebrity caught up in the quake as Chrissy Teigen - who was there with her two-month-old son Miles - was live tweeting the ordeal as the natural disaster hit at the weekend.

She wrote: ''oh my god ... Bali. Trembling. So long ... Phewwwwww ... Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of 'hooooooly s**t this is happening' ... I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying 'I'm naked. I'm naked. I'm naked.' like a naked zombie ... So many aftershocks ... im either still trembling or these little quakes won't stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE ... Another. Oh dear lord (sic)''