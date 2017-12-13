Gary Barlow's wife Dawn has broken her foot.

The Take That star will have to play nurse to his spouse over the Christmas period as she has had to receive medical attention for the injury.

Gary, 46, took to his Twitter account to share an X-ray of Dawn's foot with his 4.48 million followers on the social media site.

The X-ray shows that Dawn has had to have three screws in the heel bone of her foot to fix the break.

The 'Rule The World' singer captioned the snap: ''Poor Dawn #happyxmas #bestfootforward (sic)''.

So far, he has not revealed anymore details of the injury or how it happened.

It is not the only medical emergency to have happened in the Barlow household this year.

Back on 12 January, Gary had to spend his 17th wedding anniversary in hospital to undergo a mystery ''minor procedure''.

Taking to Twitter at the time, he said: ''In for a little op. Nothing serious. I'm really looking forward to sleeping all afternoon ! Lol (sic)''

Gary met Dawn when she was a dancer on Take That's 1995 'Nobody Else Tour'. They married in 2017 and have three children, Daniel, Emily and Daisy, together.