Take That singer Gary Barlow says his continued grief over stillborn daughter Poppy helps him to feel closer to her.
Gary Barlow says his continued grief over stillborn daughter Poppy helps him to feel closer to her.
The 47-year-old pop star and Dawn suffered the heartbreak of losing their daughter Poppy in August 2012, and Gary says he will never get over it.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's 'Desert Island Discs', Gary shared: ''For anyone who has been through anything like this I think it's something you accept you're going to be dealing with the rest of your life. In a strange way you don't want it to end because it's one of the few things you have to remind you of the person that's not there. In some ways the pain and the grief brings you closer to them.''
Gary - who has Daniel, 18, Emily, 16, and Daisy, nine, with Dawn - also revealed he and Dawn had many discussions about whether he should open up about Poppy in his autobiography 'A Better Me'.
He explained: ''It felt important to me as a 47-year-old man to talk about something bad that's happened and how it made me feel. You can pick up several magazines and know how women deal with things and learn how other people have experienced them and for some reason men don't talk about those things.''
Gary previously revealed that he hopes talking about his own heartbreak will encourage other people to follow suit.
The Take That star explained: ''After Poppy died, people wrote to me about suffering the same awful experience. Many had kept so much of it locked away in secret.
''I've wondered about the value and purpose in sharing something so private, but I'd have been denying Poppy her legacy not to. Maybe sharing our story will help others talk about theirs.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...