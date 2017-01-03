The 45-year-old singer has enjoyed huge success with his band Take That, as well as a solo career, and is now hoping to entertain viewers with his new TV talent show Let It Shine, which premieres on U.K. television on Saturday (07Jan17). The show has a 25-minute overlap with The Voice U.K., which airs on rival network ITV, but Gary isn't worried with any comparisons people may make.

"I've got to be honest with you. It's the same with music - I don't look right or left - I just concentrate on what we are doing and try and make it the best quality it can be," he told the BBC.

Gary is joined by Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp and former Glee star Amber Riley on the programme's panel, which looks for the stars of new musical, The Band, based on Take That’s hits. The show will begin rehearsals later this year (17).

Gary adds he doesn't think his new programme should be judged on how well it does in terms of viewer ratings, because they are no longer as relevant as they used to be.

"I think people are ingesting TV in a different way now. That old system of ratings shouldn't really apply any more," he explained.

"But I think people are still loving, downloading and buying music and listening to music more importantly. And I think people are ready for a new Saturday night experience."

Let It Shine, hosted by Mel Giedroyc and Graham Norton, will run for eight weeks following Saturday night's premiere.