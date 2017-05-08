Gary Barlow dyed his hair blonde because his locks are thinning.

The 46-year-old Take That star recently opted for an eye-catching change in hair colour ahead of the band's UK tour and Gary has admitted it represents a final ''fling'' for him because his hairline is ''departing''.

During an interview with 'Good Morning Britain' presenter Ross King, the TV reporter turned to Gary and said, in reference to the singer's new hairstyle: ''Something has changed!''

And Gary offered a surprisingly candid response, saying: ''You know what, it's departing so quickly. I thought for the last time, I'm going blonde.''

Gary's confession comes shortly after the pop star said his new hairstyle was a throwback to his early days in the music business.

He previously explained: ''Vinyl's back and I thought, 'You know what? I'm taking it back to '92.' It was '92 since I was blonde and I thought, 'It's Wonderland. I can't just walk on-stage with me old hairdo,' so I've gone blond for this tour.''

By contrast, Gary's wife Dawn is worried he is having a midlife crisis.

The singer said that although Dawn doesn't mind his new look, she fears it is the result of Gary struggling to grow old gracefully.

Gary recalled: ''I did say to her, 'Do you really like my hair?' and she said, 'It's not the hair I've got the problem with, it's your mid-life crisis', and I was like, 'Thanks very much'.''

Meanwhile, Gary recently revealed he plans to renew his wedding vows in 2017.

The Take That star and Dawn met in 1995, and Gary hopes they can reaffirm their commitment to each other next year.

He said: ''I'd like to renew my wedding vows with my amazing wife. That's definitely on the agenda.''