Gary Barlow has been banned from speaking about his part in the 'Star Wars' movie.

The 'Take That' singer has been told he's not allowed to get too loose lipped about his role in the forthcoming movie 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' otherwise he'll be cut.

Speaking to Metro newspaper, the 46-year-old star said: ''I can't talk about it because I'll be cut out. They've told me if I talk about it at all I won't be in it.''

However, it seems Gary is struggling to keep details close to his chest as he confirmed fans will be able to recognise him when he appears on screen.

However, despite the chart-topping singer being on the film set, it would seem not everyone got the memo as Oscar Isaac- who will reprise his role as Poe Dameron in the movie - seemed to have no idea who the 'Back For Good' hitmaker was.

When asked by NME Magazine if he knew about Gary's cameo in the production, Oscar simply said: ''Who's he?''

After the identity of the 'Rule the World' singer was revealed to Oscar, he then added: ''Unfortunately, I wasn't part of that scene.''

During his interview with the publication, Oscar also revealed the protagonists of the movie - which includes Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, and Finn, played by John Boyega - will ''get challenged very specifically.''

He said: ''You get to discover their character flaws and those things get tested. Out of that, I think you'll get a much better sense of who Poe, Finn and Rey are because you really get to know somebody in a crisis. Star Wars is fixed in my calendar until at least 2020, so watch this space.''

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will hit UK cinema screens on December 15.