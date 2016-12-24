The married singers teamed up for the recent Christmas Together, their first festive duets project, but having to lay down their vocals in the heat of the summer (16) in Nashville, Tennessee didn't really bode well for the winter album, so Trisha got to work to transform the feel of the studio.

"It was 100 degrees in Nashville, but we decorated the studio all in lights, and we turned the AC (air conditioning) way down, and we turned on the fireplaces," she said. "We had fireplaces in the studio, so it was Christmas when we walked in the door."

Garth and Trisha weren't the only stars to employ those tactics to help them embrace the Christmas spirit - Rascal Flatts did something similar as they worked on their holiday release, The Greatest Gift of All.

Singer/bassist Jay DeMarcus told U.S talk show The View, "We turned the temperature way down low, we hung some lights up and our drummer got into the mood and wore a Santa hat! We tried our best."