The country superstar, 53, was asked to play at the 20 January (17) ceremony by his casino mogul friend Steve Wynn, who is one of those in charge of booking acts for event.

And while many other stars instantly rejected the chance to perform at the concert due to their political opposition to Trump, Brooks admitted during a Facebook Live chat that he had initially considered it, before eventually turning the gig down so he could play extra dates for fans in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"Steve is my brother and I love him to death, so we talked about it," Brooks said. "So he approached me, and we sat down and talked about it and we left it up to karma.

"We said if Cincinnati goes two weekends instead of one, then of course we are out. Sure enough, Cincinnati did five shows, two weekends and backed us up into there, so we got knocked out of it."

Trump's accession to the presidency has divided America, with opponents outraged by allegations of sexual harassment made against him by multiple women, a lack of transparency in his business dealings and his racially charged rhetoric.

In his Facebook Live chat Brooks pleaded to fans to unite as one, regardless of their vicious political divisions.

"I'll tell you with this whole presidential thing: We got one going out," he said. "Pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let's stay together. Love, unity - that's what it's all about."

Ending his message by thanking outgoing President Barack Obama he added, "We can't thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump's hand in the decisions that he makes in this country's name as well."

Stars confirmed for Friday's (20Jan16) inauguration event in Washington D.C. include America's Got Talent alumni Jackie Evancho, country singers Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, and rockers 3 Doors Down.

Brooks will begin a five date run at Cincinnati's U.S. Bank Arena on Saturday (21Jan16).