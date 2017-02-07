Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams will also feature Williams' tunes revamped by the Pistol Annies, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, and Alison Krauss, and a large portion of the album's proceeds will benefit the MusiCares charity.

Tulsa Time singer Williams announced his retirement last year (16) when a hip operation forced him to postpone a run of shows.

"It's time to hang my hat up and enjoy some quiet time at home," he said.