Garth Brooks and Jason Isbell have joined a long list of country music stars lining up to pay tribute to newly-retired singer/songwriter Don Williams.
Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams will also feature Williams' tunes revamped by the Pistol Annies, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, and Alison Krauss, and a large portion of the album's proceeds will benefit the MusiCares charity.
Tulsa Time singer Williams announced his retirement last year (16) when a hip operation forced him to postpone a run of shows.
"It's time to hang my hat up and enjoy some quiet time at home," he said.