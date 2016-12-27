Garry Shandling passed away in March 2016 from pulmonary thrombosis, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has ruled.
Garry Shandling died from a blood clot.
The comedian and actor - who was best known as alter ego Larry Sanders - passed away in March 2016 and the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has finally ruled the cause of death over nine months after he passed.
An autopsy report released by TMZ states that Garry died of pulmonary thrombosis after a blood clot made its way from his leg to his lungs. His death was ruled as an ''accident'' and ''natural''.
The documents also confirmed Garry ''complained of leg pain and shortness of breath'' the day before he passed away and was encouraged to go to see the doctor by a friend.
Autopsy results also revealed Garry had Xanax, oxycodone and hydrocodone in his system when he died.
Ed Winter, the Assistant Chief Coroner, previously revealed Garry had refused to get medical attention for his shortness of breath and collapsed 45 minutes later.
He shared at the time: ''[His friend] stopped by that night, and Garry didn't want any medical attention. Garry said he would get checked out, and he collapsed 45 minutes later.''
Garry's life was celebrated with a game of basketball where his pals including Judd Apatow, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Silverman, Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher, Jeffery Tambor, Kevin Nealon, Breckin Meyer and Jesse Bradford gathered at his home to pay tribute to the late star.
Posting a picture of the group on Instagram, Judd wrote at the time: ''One last game of basketball at Garry's house to say goodbye.''
Whilst Sarah Silverman wrote in her own Instagram tribute: ''We lost our most brilliant comic mind & I lost the most generous loving mentor & friend. Who will I guard? (sic)''
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.
Carl Casper is a chef working at one of the top restaurants of Miami. Food...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...
Cast and crew expand this franchise in just about every direction with this hugely enjoyable...
Something has made Bart Freundlich step away from torrid family melodrama, and thank goodness for...
Something has made Bart Freundlich step away from torrid family melodrama, and thank goodness for...
Audiences who peek Over the Hedge at DreamWorks' latest creation are destined to find a...
It's always a shame to see great comedic minds fall so far from the mark....
Comedians are not funny people. If we're to believe Christian Charles' aptly-titled documentary, they're...
Past-their-prime actors don't die -- they pick up studio paychecks for hack projects like Town...
A comedian whose schtick has always been his acute social-sexual dysfunction, in "What Planet Are...