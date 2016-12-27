Garry Shandling died from a blood clot.

The comedian and actor - who was best known as alter ego Larry Sanders - passed away in March 2016 and the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has finally ruled the cause of death over nine months after he passed.

An autopsy report released by TMZ states that Garry died of pulmonary thrombosis after a blood clot made its way from his leg to his lungs. His death was ruled as an ''accident'' and ''natural''.

The documents also confirmed Garry ''complained of leg pain and shortness of breath'' the day before he passed away and was encouraged to go to see the doctor by a friend.

Autopsy results also revealed Garry had Xanax, oxycodone and hydrocodone in his system when he died.

Ed Winter, the Assistant Chief Coroner, previously revealed Garry had refused to get medical attention for his shortness of breath and collapsed 45 minutes later.

He shared at the time: ''[His friend] stopped by that night, and Garry didn't want any medical attention. Garry said he would get checked out, and he collapsed 45 minutes later.''

Garry's life was celebrated with a game of basketball where his pals including Judd Apatow, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Silverman, Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher, Jeffery Tambor, Kevin Nealon, Breckin Meyer and Jesse Bradford gathered at his home to pay tribute to the late star.

Posting a picture of the group on Instagram, Judd wrote at the time: ''One last game of basketball at Garry's house to say goodbye.''

Whilst Sarah Silverman wrote in her own Instagram tribute: ''We lost our most brilliant comic mind & I lost the most generous loving mentor & friend. Who will I guard? (sic)''