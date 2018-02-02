Garbage's Shirley Manson is to receive the Icon Award at this year's VO5 NME Awards.

The 51-year-old singer has been selected for her contribution to music over her career spanning over two decades, which has seen her front the alternative rock group, provide backing vocals and keyboards for Goodbye Mr. Mackenzie and perform as a solo artist under the stage name Angelfish.

The Scottish beauty is ''shocked'' and ''delighted'' to be bestowed with the prestigious title as she has always looked up to read the magazine.

The 'Stupid Girl' hitmaker will be presented with the accolade at London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 14.

Shirley said: ''I am quite shocked but delighted to be recognised by NME with this award.

''I read it religiously as a young teen and well into adulthood, back when it was still a broadsheet, learning so much between its pages about music and the trailblazing artists who filled its pages.

''I will always be grateful for their support in being one of the first British publications to help break Garbage back in 1995 and I still use the website as an excellent resource for discovering new talent. So yeah .... I'm pretty chuffed about it.''

NME Editor-in-chief Mike Williams hailed Shirley and her bandmates - drummer Butch Vig and guitarist Steve Marker in the punk trio - as one of the '' most visceral and important bands'' of the 90s.

He commented: ''Shirley Manson first appeared on the cover of NME way back in March 1996. Back then, her attitude, voice and general badassness made Garbage one of the most visceral and important bands of the era - and she's as outspoken and inspirational to this day.

''Garbage gave us some of the defining singles of the 90s, and Shirley set a template for being a fearless straight-talker that has influenced countless acts and millions of fans since. It's our delight to officially honour her as an NME Icon.''

Meanwhile, this year's ceremony will see performances from Alt-J, Stefflon Don, Skepta, and Pale Waves.

They join previously confirmed Godlike Genius recipient, Liam Gallagher.