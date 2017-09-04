Garbage have announced their first UK show in over two years.

The 'Why Do You Love Me' hitmakers surprised fans on Sunday evening (03.09.17) when they took to Facebook to share the details of a one-off performance at London's O2 Academy Brixton on September 14, which is to mark two decades of their second album ' Version 2.0'.

In a statement, they said: ''Looking forward to playing our first UK show in over 2 years at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Friday, September 14th 2018! This show will be a 20-year celebration of our seminal second album, ''Version 2.0'' This should be a very special night for us all. Tickets will be available on September 8th: (sic)''

Shirley Manson and Co have also revealed that are working on their follow-up to 2016's ''Strange Little Birds' and even have a book coming out, thought it was a pain to write because so much has happened in their career spanning more than two decades.

Shirley - who is joined by drummer Butch Vig and guitarist Steve Marker in the punk trio - recently told NME magazine: ''We'll start on the record in the summer and we've had a book out, which was an absolute pain in the f***ing arse. We're happy that it's now finished and we at least have put things down on paper. After 22 years of constantly making new memories it's harder and harder to remember what happened in the beginning, and so we'll have that for our families and friends.''

The pink-haired frontwoman says they'll have a better idea of their direction with the new record once they are all in the room together

The 51-year-old beauty said: ''I think each individual has their own ideas. We fluctuate. The record is the dictator. It's not us. I would love to be the dictator and I'm sure Butch would and Steven would but it's more about what happens when we get in the room and what occurs when we're together.''