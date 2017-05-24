Warner Bros. Studios have cancelled the premiere of 'Wonder Woman' following the terror attack after the Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people.
The European premiere of 'Wonder Woman' has been cancelled following a terrorist attack on Monday (22.05.17).
Stars of the film including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright, as well as director Patty Jenkins, had been due to walk the red carpet in London on May 31, but BANG Showbiz have been advised the event has now been scrapped due to safety concerns after 22 people were killed when a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena earlier this week.
Concertgoers were leaving the venue after the show when a suspected nail bomb was detonated, causing chaos in the crowd with over 50 people taken to hospital and families and friends separated.
Following the attack, the UK have stepped up the threat level to critical, with almost 1,000 soldiers deployed to protect key buildings around the country, and heightened security checks taking place at various events and public facilities.
Ariana later said she had been left ''broken'' by the tragic events.
She tweeted on Monday night: ''broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. (sic)''
