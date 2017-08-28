Warner Bros has announced that the digital and Blu-ray release of 'Wonder Woman' will feature a bonus scene.
Warner Bros has announced that the digital and Blu-ray release of the Patty Jenkins-directed movie - starring Gal Gadot - will contain a never-before seen bonus scene.
The new scene is titled 'Etta's Mission' and features Steve Trevor's secretary played by Lucy Davis.
Meanwhile, Gal recently hit back at fans who were furious because she didn't have a big enough bust.
She said: ''I told them, 'Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob. So, what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and a small ass? That will make all the difference.'''
Growing up in Rosh Ha'ayin in the heart of Israel, the brunette beauty did notice that men and women were treated differently but she refuses to be silenced because of her gender.
She insisted: ''I've had my moments where I've felt like men were misbehaving - nothing sexual, but inappropriate in a sexist way. Dismissive. Life wasn't always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world.''
Gal will star in upcoming ensemble movie 'Justice League', which will see her Amazonian alter ego join forces with fellow superheroes Batman (Ben Affleck), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to battle an alien threat to Earth.
'Justice League' is slated to be released this November and Gal is also preparing to star in the sequel to her box office smash hit standalone 'Wonder Woman'.
