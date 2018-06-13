'Wonder Woman 1984' has begun filming.

The sequel to the immensely popular DC Extended Universe (DCEU) superhero movie 'Wonder Woman' is set to hit theatres in November next year, and on Wednesday (13.06.18) camera's began rolling on the hotly anticipated flick.

Starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior once again, Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure sees her battle an all new foe, The Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.

The upcoming movie - which is set in 1984 against the backdrop of the Cold War - is being helmed by Patty Jenkins, who also directed the 2017 blockbuster hit, and she will also produce the movie alongside Gal, as well as Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Stephen Jones.

As well as Kristen, Pedro Pascal is joining the cast for the movie, whilst Chris Pine is reprising his role as Steve Trevor.

Filming for the production is set to take place in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and in the UK, Spain and the Canary Islands..

The confirmation of the start of filming comes after director Patty and DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns both teased that the setting for the production would be 1984.

Geoff posted an image of a black background which simple featured the phrase ''WW84'' whilst Patty changed her Twitter header to the image, which confirmed the movie is set some time after the events of the first instalment, which was set in 1917 during World War I.

Meanwhile, actress Lynda Carter - who starred as the iconic superhero character in the 'Wonder Woman' TV series - recently revealed she has been holding talks with Patty about appearing in the sequel in a cameo role.

She said: ''That is up to Patty Jenkins, I've been talking to her about it.

''She has given me some hints about it and I guess it's up to Warner Bros if they want to spend the money.''