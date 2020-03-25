Warner Bros. has postponed 'Wonder Woman 1984' with the comic book blockbuster sequel now set for an August 14 release date.
'Wonder Woman 1984' has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming DC blockbuster sequel - which stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince's superhero alter ego - was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on June 5, but Warner Bros. has confirmed a new August 14 release date amid the global crisis.
In a statement, Toby Emmerich - Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman - said: ''When we greenlit 'Wonder Woman 1984,' it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14.
''We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.''
The studio has also indefinitely pulled 'In The Heights' - an adaptation of Lin-Manuel's musical - which was to be released on June 26, while 'Scooby-Doo' animated film 'Scoob' (May 15) and James Wan's thriller 'Malignant (August 14) have also been axed for the time being.
New release dates for those three films haven't been announced yet.
Miranda took to Twitter on Tuesday (24.03.20) to confirm the delay on his musical, which is helmed by 'Crazy Rich Asians' director Jon M. Chu and stars 'Hamilton' actor Anthony Ramos.
He wrote: ''We had the best summer of our lives filming #InTheHeightsMovie movie last year. We gathered in Washington Heights and told this story, on location in this neighbourhood, with our neighbours in this community.
''We couldn't wait to share it with you. But we're going to have to wait a little longer. With the uncertainty in our world, right now, the release of In The Heights is being postponed.
''When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters. We'll have the premiere uptown.''
