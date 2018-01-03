Timothee Chalamet thanked Armie Hammer's wife for letting him ''crawl'' over her husband.

The 22-year-old actor stars alongside 'The Lone Ranger' actor in the coming-of-age film 'Call Me By Your Name', and at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (02.01.18), Chalamet won the rising star award.

At the event in California, Chalamet - who won the award alongside co-honouree Gal Gadot - thanked Hammer for his ''brotherhood'' but turned towards his wife Elizabeth Chambers and gave a more comical speech.

He said: ''It's truly an awesome feeling to get to be in the Rising Stars category tonight alongside Gal Gadot. Gal, your film has literally made 250 times more money than my movie has. I'm left feeling a little insecure, unqualified to be up here but it's OK.

''Armie, it's a lot easier to be up here because you're one of my best buddies. Seriously I'm grateful for your big brotherhood and your guidance and friendship.

''To have someone in your position, and as talented as you are, be a mentor to me for the last two years is invaluable to me. I really mean it, man.

''And special thanks to Armie's wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who is here tonight, as well, who is as crucial to this process as anyone.

''And for letting me crawl all over your husband for two months. Thank you for that.''

'Call Me By Your Name' - which is based on the novel of the same name - follows the story of a young Italian man named Elio (Chalamet) who meets Oliver (Hammer) after he visits the country to stay at his parents' villa.

The pair then develop a passionate relationship, as they bond over their shared Jewish heritage and their sexuality.

Both actors have been nominated for a Golden Globe for their performance in the new movie by Luca Guadagnino.