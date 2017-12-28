The presenters for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards have been confirmed by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Gal Gadot, Penélope Cruz, Seth Rogen and Kerry Washington have been confirmed as presenters for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.
The 'Wonder Woman' star - who didn't receive any nominations - will make her debut at the ceremony, whilst past nominees Penelope and Kerry, and the 'Sausage Party' comedian will also share the duty of dishing out prizes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has revealed.
It comes after Seth Meyers was announced as the host of the glitzy bash.
The 'Late Night' star will helm the prestigious event - which honours excellence in TV and film - at the Beverly HIlton in California on 7 January and the HFPA are thrilled to have him on board.
HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement: ''The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
''With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognising the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.''
The 43-year-old talk show host has previous experience of fronting awards ceremonies, having anchored the ESPYs in 2010 and the Emmys in 2014.
Up until 2009, the Golden Globes were largely conducted without a host, but Ricky Gervais took the reins for three ceremonies between 2010-2012, and was succeeded the following three years by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, before the 'Extras' star returned to the helm in 2016.
This year's ceremony was hosted by another talk show host, Jimmy Fallon.
According to Variety, Amy and Tina were approached to return to host the awards this year, as were Tiffany Haddish and Ellen DeGeneres.
Next year will see Oprah Winfrey presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the ceremony.
The 63-year-old actress and TV presenter - who has her own cable TV network, magazine and production company - will be handed the accolade after making ''an incredible impact on the world of entertainment''.
Oprah took to Twitter to thank the Golden Globes for naming her as the latest recipient of the accolade.
She tweeted: ''What an honor. (sic)''
'Shape of Water' has the most nominations with seven nods, with 'The Post' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' receiving six each.
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Diana is a princess and one of the best fighters on the island she was...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...