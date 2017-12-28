Gal Gadot, Penélope Cruz, Seth Rogen and Kerry Washington have been confirmed as presenters for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

The 'Wonder Woman' star - who didn't receive any nominations - will make her debut at the ceremony, whilst past nominees Penelope and Kerry, and the 'Sausage Party' comedian will also share the duty of dishing out prizes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has revealed.

It comes after Seth Meyers was announced as the host of the glitzy bash.

The 'Late Night' star will helm the prestigious event - which honours excellence in TV and film - at the Beverly HIlton in California on 7 January and the HFPA are thrilled to have him on board.

HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement: ''The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

''With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognising the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.''

The 43-year-old talk show host has previous experience of fronting awards ceremonies, having anchored the ESPYs in 2010 and the Emmys in 2014.

Up until 2009, the Golden Globes were largely conducted without a host, but Ricky Gervais took the reins for three ceremonies between 2010-2012, and was succeeded the following three years by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, before the 'Extras' star returned to the helm in 2016.

This year's ceremony was hosted by another talk show host, Jimmy Fallon.

According to Variety, Amy and Tina were approached to return to host the awards this year, as were Tiffany Haddish and Ellen DeGeneres.

Next year will see Oprah Winfrey presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the ceremony.

The 63-year-old actress and TV presenter - who has her own cable TV network, magazine and production company - will be handed the accolade after making ''an incredible impact on the world of entertainment''.

Oprah took to Twitter to thank the Golden Globes for naming her as the latest recipient of the accolade.

She tweeted: ''What an honor. (sic)''

'Shape of Water' has the most nominations with seven nods, with 'The Post' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' receiving six each.