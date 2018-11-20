Rich Moore and Phil Johnston revealed that when they asked Gal Gadot to play Shank in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' she was ''very excited'' at the prospect of singing in the animation.
Gal Gadot was ''very excited'' about getting 'Ralph Breaks The Internet'.
The directors of the upcoming Disney animation, Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, revealed that when they asked the 33-year-old actress to play Shank in the 'Wreck-It Ralph' series she was overjoyed at the prospect of making her singing debut with 'A Place Called Slaughter Race'.
In an interview with Collider, Phil said: ''We got on the phone with her and had a lovely conversation with her about who this character was and what her relationship was. The fact that she got to sing a song was very exciting to her and yeah it's over the last year maybe we've been working with her.''
The pair also admitted that they wanted a ''cool, calm, collected and wise'' actress to star as Shank opposite the ''bumbling'' titular character, Ralph, played by John C. Reilly, who could act as a ''big sister'' to the Vanellope, voiced by Sarah Silverman.
Phil said: ''I mean when we started envisioning the Slaughter Race world we knew we wanted a character that would sort of function as a big sister to Vanellope in the same way Ralph is sort of like a bumbling big brother. So whoever that was needed to be the opposite of Ralph, cool, calm, collected, wise, lived a lot of life and learned from the life she had lived and so we're like, 'Oh like a Gal Gadot type.'
''Someone's like, 'Well why don't you just ask he to do it.' I'm like, 'Yeah sure that could happen, why not,' and so we wrote her a letter and explained the character and sent the script she read the script presumably read the letter.''
