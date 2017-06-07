Gal Gadot thinks she was ''born'' to play Wonder Woman.

The 32-year-old former soldier and Miss Israel is currently starring as the superhero in the new DC Comics movie and, although she recently admitted she was toying with the idea of giving up acting altogether, she's thinks the role suits her down to the ground because she can be an example of a ''true woman'' for young girls.

She explained: ''I feel I was born to play Wonder Woman. Boys have always had a figure to look up to, whether it's Superman, Batman or Spider-Man. For girls it was always the princess being saved.

''Now we have Wonder Woman - she's fearless, proactive, she believes in herself and she believes she can do everything. That's a true woman for me.''

While she was shooting the movie, the brunette beauty was actually pregnant with her now-newborn daughter Maya and, although they had to work hard to hide the bump, she loves the fact her little one was indirectly part of the blockbuster.

She said: ''I was pregnant and showing for some of the additional scenes we shot but they did some clever stuff with special effects to hide my bump. It didn't hinder the process, I could still do the action stuff and the physical scenes. And now, it's nice to look at the movie and know that Maya is in the movie with me in some way. I love that. She has an entry on movie database IMDB. It took me years to get mine.''

However, not only was she carrying a child but she also had to train vigorously for the role and has admitted her husband Yaron Versano, with whom she also has five-year-old daughter Alma, has upped his game in the gym because she's so strong.

She's quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: ''He's super-happy to be married to Wonder Woman,'' she laughs. ''He's my biggest fan. The only thing that changed is he has started training more because I became so strong!''