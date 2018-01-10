Gal Gadot says she was a ''tomboy'' growing up and wasn't a huge fan of make up until she got older.
Gal Gadot was a ''tomboy'' growing up.
The 'Wonder Woman' star's six-year-old daughter Alma is a huge fan of make up and high heels but the actress admits she was never like that growing up.
She said: ''She loves to play with it - she loves to put makeup on me, she loves to put makeup on herself and just play with it and feel like she's an adult while trying to walk in my high heels. I must confess that when I was a young girl I never did that. I was a tomboy.''
Now, though, Gal wears make up nearly all the time, ''unless she's on vacation''.
She added: ''The first time I really started to understand the value and really understand makeup was when I started modelling ... I'm about enhancing the right things [with make up]. I don't like to wear too much makeup, I don't like when it shows too much. But I'm a working mother, so I do like to cover darkness around my eyes, etc., etc., and when I go out, to wear bold lips and mascara.''
Gal is fronting Revlon's Live Boldly campaign and the make up brand believes Gal is perfect to be their global ambassador.
Anne Talley, global brand president of Revlon, told WWD: ''That's where Gal really comes in. She's a worldwide symbol of feminine strength and beauty, but she's also a modern, multifaceted woman ... She's a strong advocate for women, recognized for using her voice and platform to encourage the entertainment industry to strive for fairness. We really see her embracing feminine power and what a woman can accomplish with their own special strength.''
