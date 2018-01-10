Gal Gadot - who served two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a combat instructor - says she felt like she was in an ''army'' again when she wore black to the Golden Globes earlier this week.
Gal Gadot felt like she was in an ''army'' when she wore black to the Golden Globes.
The 'Wonder Woman' star - who served two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a combat instructor - was so pleased to see so many people opting for the dark colour for the award show as it made her feel like everyone was coming together ''for the same cause'', just like the army.
She told Vogue.co.uk: ''The fact that everyone wore black made it so that it didn't matter what we were wearing, but instead said: right now we are showing solidarity. And I must say, the red carpet was beautiful.
''It was so strong. To see everyone wearing black made it feel like an army of people, men and women together for the same cause. It had a lot of impact and just being there felt really, really powerful and inspiring.''
Meanwhile, Gal previously revealed that being a mother to Alma, six, and Maya, nine months, makes her feel like a real life Wonder Woman.
She said: ''I know this sounds really cheesy but all mums are like Wonder Woman, they really are. Kids don't know or care about box office records or blockbuster movies. They are like, 'Yep, you're Wonder Woman ... but what's for dinner?' There's nothing like kids to keep you grounded. I can have a sleepless night with a baby with colic and an early wake-up by my five-year-old. But then I'm watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter and it amazes me how the simplest things are the ones to make us the happiest. This sounds cheesy too, but I feel like Wonder Woman when I give birth. When you deliver, you feel like you're a god. Like, 'Oh my god, I made this.'''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Diana is a princess and one of the best fighters on the island she was...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...