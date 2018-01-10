Gal Gadot felt like she was in an ''army'' when she wore black to the Golden Globes.

The 'Wonder Woman' star - who served two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a combat instructor - was so pleased to see so many people opting for the dark colour for the award show as it made her feel like everyone was coming together ''for the same cause'', just like the army.

She told Vogue.co.uk: ''The fact that everyone wore black made it so that it didn't matter what we were wearing, but instead said: right now we are showing solidarity. And I must say, the red carpet was beautiful.

''It was so strong. To see everyone wearing black made it feel like an army of people, men and women together for the same cause. It had a lot of impact and just being there felt really, really powerful and inspiring.''

Meanwhile, Gal previously revealed that being a mother to Alma, six, and Maya, nine months, makes her feel like a real life Wonder Woman.

She said: ''I know this sounds really cheesy but all mums are like Wonder Woman, they really are. Kids don't know or care about box office records or blockbuster movies. They are like, 'Yep, you're Wonder Woman ... but what's for dinner?' There's nothing like kids to keep you grounded. I can have a sleepless night with a baby with colic and an early wake-up by my five-year-old. But then I'm watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter and it amazes me how the simplest things are the ones to make us the happiest. This sounds cheesy too, but I feel like Wonder Woman when I give birth. When you deliver, you feel like you're a god. Like, 'Oh my god, I made this.'''