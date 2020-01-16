Gal Gadot uses a meditation app to help get her daughters to sleep.

The 'Wonder Woman' star has daughters Alma, eight, and Maya, two, with her husband Yaron Varsano, and has said the youngsters go to sleep every night with the help of a meditation app, which helps Gal bring ''balance'' into her life.

She said: ''I always try to find balance in my life and I think that being a mother and a working woman and travelling the world - it's a struggle.

''But we do it in the simple things, in the small things. Like when I put my daughters to bed, I play them guided meditation apps and they'll go to sleep. They'll fade out like that, which is great.''

Gal, 34, also tries to make sure her family are as ''active'' as possible, so bed time is always a breeze because her daughters are worn out by the end of the day.

She told People magazine: ''We're all very active. My husband is active, my daughters are like firecrackers. And we eat healthy at the house. I think that more than anything, when it comes to children, it's about showing them how rather than talk about that. So we try to just be that as much as we can.''

Meanwhile, the actress recently said her life ''changed forever'' when she became a parent, as she penned a touching tribute to her eldest daughter on her eighth birthday in November.

She wrote on social media at the time: ''8 years ago today my life has changed forever. Alma decided she had enough and came out a good few weeks before my due date. She has brought so much love and light into our home. So much laughter with cheeky funny moments, so much curiosity, both daring and naiveté.(sic)''

The 'Justice League' actress pledged to do ''anything'' for her daughter - but urged her not to grow up too quickly.

She continued: ''Thank you for teaching me so much about life without even know you are and for giving me the most precious title I could ever ask for.

''I promise I'll do anything for you, love and protect you forever. Just please, don't grow up so fast.. Take your time. I can't believe you're 8 already. Love you to the moon through all galaxies double the number of grain of sand in the universe. (sic)''