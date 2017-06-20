Gal Gadot is set to earn a massive cash bonus for the success of 'Wonder Woman', which has so far banked over $573 million at the box office worldwide since it was released.
Gal Gadot is set to earn a massive bonus due to the success of 'Wonder Woman'.
The 32-year-old actress portrays Diana Prince, the Amazon demigoddess of the title, in the DC Comics blockbuster and she is set to bank the ''huge performance'' sum in addition to her $300,000 salary because the film has done so well at the box office earning Warner Bros. Pictures over $573 million so far following its release just weeks ago.
A source told TMZ that Gadot - who appears alongside Chris Pine and Robin Wright in the superhero adventure - will receive multiple times worth her base rate, although the final figure has yet to be unveiled.
Gadot's contract to appear in the DC Extended Universe movies reportedly guarantees her $300,000 for every film she will appear in, which as well as 'Wonder Woman' includes last year's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and the upcoming 'Justice League'.
However, her six-figure wage could change as it has been reported the star is planning to enter into a ''major renegotiation'' of her deal with bosses for any upcoming sequels because she has been such a hit on the big screen.
The former soldier and Miss Israel believes she was ''born'' to play the role of the iconic female warrior because she can be an example of a ''true woman'' for young girls.
Speaking previously about the casting, Gadot - who has daughters Alma, five, and three-month-old Maya with her husband Yaron Versano - said: ''I feel I was born to play Wonder Woman. Boys have always had a figure to look up to, whether it's Superman, Batman or Spider-Man. For girls it was always the princess being saved.
''Now we have Wonder Woman - she's fearless, proactive, she believes in herself and she believes she can do everything. That's a true woman for me.''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...