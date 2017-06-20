Gal Gadot is set to earn a massive bonus due to the success of 'Wonder Woman'.

The 32-year-old actress portrays Diana Prince, the Amazon demigoddess of the title, in the DC Comics blockbuster and she is set to bank the ''huge performance'' sum in addition to her $300,000 salary because the film has done so well at the box office earning Warner Bros. Pictures over $573 million so far following its release just weeks ago.

A source told TMZ that Gadot - who appears alongside Chris Pine and Robin Wright in the superhero adventure - will receive multiple times worth her base rate, although the final figure has yet to be unveiled.

Gadot's contract to appear in the DC Extended Universe movies reportedly guarantees her $300,000 for every film she will appear in, which as well as 'Wonder Woman' includes last year's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and the upcoming 'Justice League'.

However, her six-figure wage could change as it has been reported the star is planning to enter into a ''major renegotiation'' of her deal with bosses for any upcoming sequels because she has been such a hit on the big screen.

The former soldier and Miss Israel believes she was ''born'' to play the role of the iconic female warrior because she can be an example of a ''true woman'' for young girls.

Speaking previously about the casting, Gadot - who has daughters Alma, five, and three-month-old Maya with her husband Yaron Versano - said: ''I feel I was born to play Wonder Woman. Boys have always had a figure to look up to, whether it's Superman, Batman or Spider-Man. For girls it was always the princess being saved.

''Now we have Wonder Woman - she's fearless, proactive, she believes in herself and she believes she can do everything. That's a true woman for me.''