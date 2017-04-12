Gal Gadot thought she was ''way too serious and smart'' to be an actress.

The 31-year-old star was asked to audition to be a Bond girl in 'Quantum of Solace' but declined because she was focused on her law and international relations studies at the time and felt it wasn't the right thing for her to do.

She said: ''I said, 'No way.' I said, 'I'm studying law and international relations. I'm way too serious and smart to be an actress, and besides, the script is all in English.' I spoke English, but I wasn't comfortable with it.''

But whilst she missed out on that role, Gal was no doubt thrilled when she was signed up to play Wonder Woman in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and a standalone film amongst others.

Gal also credits Beyoncé for keeping her anxiety levels down as she waited to find out if she had secured the role in the DC Comics movies.

She added: ''When I auditioned for 'Batman v Superman', I didn't know it was for Wonder Woman. The director, Zack Snyder, asked me to do a camera test. That was torture.

''They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us. Waiting is my enemy Number One, and I was losing my mind. So, I decided to put on Beyoncé. Who runs the world? Girls! I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!''

However, her casting wasn't received that well by some fans of the franchise.

Asked why there was a backlash, she told the May issue of W magazine: ''Cause my boobs were too small ... Yeah - that was a big problem. The web really paid attention to the important side of Wonder Woman.''