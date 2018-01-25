Gal Gadot isn't quite ready to have another child yet as she is ''still jet-lagged'' from her second pregnancy.
The 'Wonder Woman' star - who has Alma, six, and Maya, 10 months, with her husband Yaron Versano - has ruled out having another child - at least for the time being.
Asked if she plans to have another baby soon, Gal told Entertainment Tonight: ''My mom will be very happy with your question ... I just had a baby! I'm still jet-lagged from the previous baby.''
Meanwhile, Gal Gadot previously revealed that being a mother makes her feel like a real life Wonder Woman.
She said: ''I know this sounds really cheesy but all mums are like Wonder Woman, they really are. Kids don't know or care about box office records or blockbuster movies. They are like, 'Yep, you're Wonder Woman ... but what's for dinner?' There's nothing like kids to keep you grounded.
''I can have a sleepless night with a baby with colic and an early wake-up by my five-year-old. But then I'm watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter and it amazes me how the simplest things are the ones to make us the happiest. This sounds cheesy too, but I feel like Wonder Woman when I give birth. When you deliver, you feel like you're a god. Like, 'Oh my god, I made this.'''
Gal thinks it is funny how her daughter had already got a listing on IMDb, even before she was born, as Gal played Wonder Woman with the little one in her tummy.
She added: ''I was pregnant and showing for some of the additional scenes but special effects hid my bump. It didn't hinder the process, I could still do the action stuff and the physical scenes. And now it's nice to look at the movie and know Maya is in the movie with me. I love that. She has an entry on movie database IMDb. It took me years to get mine.''
