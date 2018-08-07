'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot is close to signing a deal which will see her portray actress-and-inventor Hedy Lamarr in a Showtime TV series.
Gal Gadot is set to play Hollywood legend Hedy Lamarr in a new TV series.
The 'Wonder Woman' star is close to finalising a deal to portray the actress-and-inventor in a project for Showtime, which she would also executive produce.
Israeli-born Gadot, 33, is working on the project with her husband Jaron Varsan, who will act as a producer, and 'The Affair' co-creator Sarah Treem, who has entered talks to pen the project.
Although Showtime will not officially comment on the potential series,
President of Programming Gary Levine did tell Deadline: ''If it comes together, we will be extremely happy.''
Hedy landed a movie contract in Hollywood in the 1930s after she met Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio head Louis B. Mayer, and her screen success came after she had fled her first husband Fritz Mandl, a wealthy Austrian ammunition manufacturer previously.
The 'Boom Town' star was once dubbed the most beautiful woman in film but away from the cameras she was a talented inventor and she helped develop a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes during World War II and her inventions eventually went on to become modern day WiFi and GPS.
