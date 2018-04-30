Gal Gadot can't believe the ''unexpected journey'' she has been on through her life, which saw her do a two-year stint in the Israeli Defence Forces before turning to acting.
Gal Gadot can't believe the ''unexpected journey'' she has been on.
The 'Wonder Woman' star - who turned to acting after a two-year stint in the Israeli Defence Forces - reflected on her life so far in a post on social media to mark her own birthday and wished ''waves of hope and happiness'' for others.
She wrote on Instagram: ''This has been an unexpected journey, and on this b-day I want to stop for a moment, look back on it, and wish that waves of hope and happiness will surround us all (sic)''
Meanwhile, Gal previously admitted she gets ''really emotional and excited'' by her young fans.
The 33-year-old actress - who has Alma, six, and 13-month-old Maya, with her husband Yaron Varsano - said: ''I get really emotional and excited when it's little kids. To them, I'm not Gal. To them, I'm Diana. I'm Wonder Woman. It's funny how this movie was so broad, touched different people, different ages, different cultures. I got photos from people that I work with or friends that their grandparents went to see it with their wheelchair and everything. It's been really overwhelming.''
Gal recently starred as the titular role in hit movie 'Wonder Woman' and hopes its success will lead to more female-driven movies being commissioned.
She explained: ''Having two girls, I can only hope that this is not just a trend. Now, because we did well at the box office, I hope that there's going to be more female-led stories that everyone can enjoy because at the end of the day, I enjoyed so many male-led stories. We're talking about representation, so on Earth there's 50-50 men and women, and it should be the same on film, on TV, on everywhere.''
