Gal Gadot's two-year-old daughter thinks she's Wonder Woman and loves to impersonate the superhero.
The 34-year-old actress admitted little Maya assumes every time she goes to work, she's off to record scenes as the superhero and the toddler likes to do her own impressions of the character.
She said: ''[Maya asks] 'For 'Wonder Woman'?' And then she'd say, 'I'm Wonder Woman!' She'll run around the house and she'll do kicks and box and she's not even three.''
But Gal - who married Yaron Varsano in 2008 - admitted her eldest daughter, eight-year-old Alma, isn't so excited by her work.
She told 'Extra': ''My oldest one, she's too cool for school... She's very proud at times. But at the end of the day, I'm her mother.''
The 'Justice League' star always ''aspires'' to find balance in her life but thinks things are ''great'' at the moment.
Asked how she balances both a busy career and a busy household, she said: ''I just try to find time to create time for myself and for me with my family and to do the simple things that really help you to be grounded... But it's great. I wouldn't have it any other way, but I always aspire to find this balance.''
Gal has to stay in shape for her role as Wonder Woman and after a period being ''hard and strong'' on Pilates, she's back to hiking and swimming.
She said: ''I had a long period of time being really hard and strong on Pilates, but now I'm back to the gym and I'm back to LA, so I have time to do the hikes, the beautiful LA hikes, and swim.''
The brunette beauty also teased what fans can expect from 'Wonder Woman 1984' when it's released in June.
She said: ''In this one, she's been around. She's much wiser and mature and lonely... And then something crazy happens that changes the whole game.''
