Gal Gadot admits she ''couldn't breathe'' when she first put her Wonder Woman outfit on as it was so tight.
The 32-year-old actress couldn't believe how tight her outfit was when she first put it on that she decided to hit the gym to make it a little more comfortable.
She said: ''I couldn't breathe when I first tried the costume on, it was so tight. So I went to the gym, tried it on again and it felt great, a much better fitting.''
However, her plan didn't quite work as the costume department then decided to make it tighter, although she did eventually convince them that she would need it a little roomier whilst shooting the film.
She added: ''So they made it tighter. I made it very clear that I needed to have some oxygen going through my body to shoot the movie. We adjusted the costume and I wore it every single day, and we shot over 117 days. The new version was great. I can even sleep in it. It's like pyjamas.''
And the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star admits it was tough training for the role.
She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''I am quite sporty but this is another level. Wonder Woman is the epitome of female strength so there couldn't be any shortcuts. If I wasn't filming I went into a tent on set and had to train. When you add into the mix that we shot in England in middle of winter ... Crawling through the mud in a tiny skirt is harder than you'd think.
''But I stopped being too skinny and the torture was worth it in the end. I felt like I was a little girl, looking up at Mount Kilimanjaro and thinking every day, 'How the f*** am I going to climb the entire way up?' Slowly but surely, and with the right team, I did it.There was so much physically demanding content every day. It was pathetic how I was really tired and wanting to come up with excuses. I couldn't even do one pull-up when I started. So if I can do it.''
