Gal Gadot has admitted she's ''nervous'' about hosting 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time, and is hoping she doesn't stumble over her words.

The 'Wonder Woman' star will be at the helm of the show this weekend (7.10.17), while 'Writing's on the Wall' singer Sam Smith will be the musical guest for the second episode of the current series.

According to INSIDER, Gal was speaking at the 92nd Street Y Sunday event and admitted: ''It's [SNL] gonna be crazy. I love this show... That's my fear -- to speak like a dummy,''

The Israeli actress explained while she has done improvisation before, it has never been on the scale of the hugely popular live sketch show, which has been running since 1975 - and she joked her accent makes it difficult to even pronounce the title of the show.

''I'm thinking about the monologue and I'm like, 'Ahh.' Say 'Saturday Night Live'. But I am excited,'' she admitted.

''Improv, yeah I did, but never in America on Saturday night. I can barely say 'Saturday Night Live.' ''

Gal has emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood following her starring role in the widely acclaimed 'Wonder Woman' movie earlier this year.

The brunette beauty starred as the iconic character in the Patty Jenkins-directed film, and the moviemaker has admitted to being shocked by how warmly 'Wonder Woman' was received by critics.

She previously explained: ''I went into the release of the movie assuming it would be, in best case, a mixed bag.

''And I sort of braced myself for it, where I thought, well, 'Listen, you're doing a beloved superhero; it's always going to end up being at least 40 percent, oh you could have done, blah blah blah.'''

Patty admitted, too, she's been thrilled to see how 'Wonder Woman' has prompted debates about gender equality issues.

She shared: ''The support and positivity that the movie has received, and also just the people wanting to talk about what we wanted to talk about in the movie and not other things, has been stunning.''