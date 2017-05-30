'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot wanted to give up acting until she landed the role of the lasso-swinging superhero.
Gal Gadot wanted to give up acting before she landed the role of 'Wonder Woman'.
The 32-year-old former soldier and Miss Israel - who is currently starring as the superhero in the new DC Comics movie - admits there was a point where she considered giving up acting all together.
She said: ''Being an actress is tough. The amount of rejection you get can be exhausting. It was literally right before I auditioned for 'Wonder Woman.'''
Gadot also admitted she didn't know exactly what film she was auditioning for when she tried out for the 'Wonder Woman' role but believes it is the perfect one for her.
She added: ''It was all very secretive. But without ever knowing it, I think 'Wonder Woman' was my dream role.
''I grew up watching women playing princesses or damsels in distress. You had Meryl Streep and Charlize Theron but it wasn't common to see great roles for women.''
The comic book character is known for her sexy outfits, which are adored by fans all over the world and Gadot, too, loved the skimpy costume.
Speaking to Time Out magazine, she said: ''I love it. I think there is a misconception about what feminism is.
''For me feminism is about freedom. And Wonder Woman has no issue with her body. There is no reason for her to be covered at all times, especially coming from Themyscira, a warm, hot island. Also it's practical to fight in.''
