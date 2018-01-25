Gal Gadot was ''very moved'' by the reaction to 'Wonder Woman's Oscar snub.

The superhero movie - which stars Gal in the leading role - failed to pick up a nomination for the forthcoming Academy Awards, which take place next month, and now Gal has spoken out about it, and says making the movie was not about reaping in lots of awards.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that 'Wonder Woman' wasn't nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that. I think that you can't have it all. We've done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we're going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!''

Despite not receiving an Oscar nomination, the award season has been great for Gal and the film's director Patty Jenkins, with Gal recently picking up the #SeeHer Award at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month.

In her acceptance speech, she said: ''I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what's right, standing for those who can't stand or speak for themselves. And I promise, my commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced. And we will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality ...

''The whole process of making this film inspired me and I hope it inspires others. When I started acting, there were very few female-led movies and even fewer female directors. This year, three of the top-grossing films were female led and one of them was directed by my wonderful Patty Jenkins. There were eight other films in [the] top 100 which were directed by females. So although this is progress, there's still a long way to go. It's not only our job to entertain, but our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect.''