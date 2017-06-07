Gal Gadot loved wearing her ''super-strong and sexy'' Wonder Woman outfit.

The 32-year-old beauty starred as the iconic superhero in the new Patty Jenkins-directed movie and Gal has admitted to being thrilled with her character's fierce on-screen appearance.

She said: ''I love the costume, I think it's super-strong and sexy at the same time. But the first time in the costume it was so tight I could not breathe.

''They made things better this time. It was pretty comfortable, apart from the cold. We shot in England in the middle of winter, wearing not much. It was so cold I could hardly talk.''

Gal previously served as a soldier in the Israeli army - but she admitted to being completely unprepared for the physical nature of the role when she was first cast in the movie.

The actress underwent a rigorous fitness regime to ensure she was in tip-top condition for the film, thereby allowing her to slip into her tight-fitting Wonder Woman outfit.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I couldn't even do one pull-up when I started.

''I had a tent in the studio and every time we had a break I went training, so I was training all the time.''

The role of Wonder Woman was first played by Lynda Carter in the popular TV series in the 70s.

And Gal struck up an instant friendship with the actress during their first encounter in New York City last year, when the superhero character was made a United Nations Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls.

Gal recalled: ''From the very first moment I met her I totally understood why she was the first Wonder Woman. She has such a special energy and presence. She's funny, and smart, and witty, and sassy, and she's amazing.''