Gal Gadot ''victoriously lost'' Miss Universe because she never wanted to win.
The 'Wonder Woman' actress actress' family entered her into a beauty pageant in her native Israel when she was a teenager, and though she was initially excited about having a good story to tell her grandchildren in years to come, she didn't realise what would happen next.
She recalled to Rolling Stone magazine: ''I told myself, 'I'm just gonna do this. They're gonna fly us to Europe, and I'm gonna get to tell my grandchildren that Grandmom did the Miss Israel thing.'
''Little did I know that I would win.
''I knew that I did not want to win Miss Universe. It wasn't my thing. For an 18 year old, it looked like too much responsibility.''
The 32-year-old beauty set out to deliberately lose by wearing the wrong clothes and pretending not to speak English.
She said: ''I lost majorly. I victoriously lost.''
Gal - who has five-year-old Alma and four-month-old Maya with her husband Yaron Versano - admitted she had a ''very sheltered'' upbringing in Rosh Ha'ayin, a small city in Israel.
She said: ''I had a very sheltered kind of life. There was no TV-watching. It was always 'Take a ball and go play.'
''In general, I was a good girl, a good student, a pleaser, and I was a tomboy. Always with wounds and scratches on my knees.''
The brunette beauty doesn't understand why people wouldn't hold feminist views.
She explained: ''People always ask me, 'Are you a feminist?' And I find the question surprising, because I think, 'Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.' ''
