Gal Gadot is to voice Shank the street racer in the 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel, 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
The 'Wonder Woman' star has signed up to play Shank in the Disney animated movie, 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
She said in a statement: ''Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her. But as the movie goes on, you realise how fun, wise, and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her.''
Whilst director Rich Moore added: ''She is the coolest character in this world of 'Slaughter Race.' Shank's lived a lot, she's seen a lot, yet she's got nothing but kindness in her heart - that's the duality of that character.''
'Wreck It Ralph's sequel was revealed in 2016, with John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman - who plays Vanellope von Scheetz, - director Rich Moore, producer Clark Spencer, and the production's writer Phil Johnston all to return to their roles.
Speaking about the follow-up to the award-winning 2012 hit production, Moore said: ''From the moment we started working on the first 'Wreck-It Ralph,' we knew there were so many possibilities with these characters.''
The follow up will follow the eponymous lead character (voiced by Reilly) on his journey to ruin the internet with his side kick Vanellope by his side.
Speaking about the forthcoming movie, Moore added: ''This time, Ralph's wrecking wreaks havoc on the Web - as only he can do. Characters we loved in the first film are back and we are ecstatic to be working with them - and the actors who voice them - once again.''
