Gal Gadot is the ''perfect'' Wonder Woman.

The 32-year-old actress plays the titular character in the upcoming action movie and the brunette beauty has been praised as ''the kindest'' colleague to have on set because she was ''amazing'' on and off set.

Discussing Gal's casting, executive producer Deborah Snyder told SciFiNow magazine: ''They thought she was the kindest and so genuine. That combined with being amazing in the scene was just as important to us, and I think that's who she is as a person.''

Snyder has worked with Gadot on 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Justice League', as well as the forthcoming movie, and she praised the actress - who has two daughters with husband Yaron Versano - for always treating everybody around her with ''respect and kindness'', which she believes shines through her acting ability and ''lights up the screen''.

She continued: ''[After three movies] I've spent time with her, and I see that she cares about education and she treats everybody around her with respect and kindness. I think that comes through in her performance. It gives her that inexplicable quality that she has that just lights up the screen. I think it comes from inside.

''I just feel like we found the perfect Wonder Woman.''

And Snyder has claimed the production team knew from the instant she appeared in 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' she was the person best suited for the role.

She continued: ''Form the moment we cast her for 'Batman V Superman' she embodied the character in every way. She's certainly beautiful but strong, and warm but compelling, and has great conviction and sense of comedy, and who she is as a person ... she's very honest and truthful. All of that comes out in the performance that she gives. She's got a great presence, and it's hard not to admire her for the human being that she is.''

And filmmaker Patty Jenkins is also full of compliments for Gadot.

She said: ''I can't say enough good things about her.

''She is just an incredibly good Wonder Woman in that she naturally exudes all of the strength of character and kindness, warmth and charm come so naturally to her. That doesn't always happen with superheroes. I think a lot of people who get cast as superheroes, are sometimes true to the character and sometimes not. But when they are you never forget it, like Christopher Reeve with 'Superman'. People stay focused on that forever after.''