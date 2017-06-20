Gal Gadot is ''not afraid'' to wear a ''strong'' perfume.

The 32-year-old actress has admitted she never used wear feminine clothes or make-up, but as she has matured she has decided to try and look more like a woman, which has seen her overload the fragrance and make-up.

Speaking about her style evolution to Into The Gloss Online, the brunette beauty said: ''Looking at photos from when I was younger, I never wore skirts or dresses and I always had bruises on my knees.

''Now I've found balance - I'm a grown-up and need to look like a woman, too. I'm not afraid of a strong perfume or make-up look. Sometimes less is more, but if it flatters me I'll go for it.''

And the 'Wonder Woman' star now layers on mascara and bronzer ''every day'', as well as red cosmetic products.

She said: ''I wear mascara and bronzer every day. Then I use a little rouge ... I go for more red colours, but it looks very natural. During the night, I use lipstick. I wear red or burgundy. I really like bold lips.

''When I get my make-up done now, I'm more involved, just because I have more knowledge about what flatters me and what doesn't.''

And the style icon has started to contour her ''wide face''.

She said: ''I've got to do contouring because I have a wide face.''

Gal - who was born in Rosh HaAyin in Israel - has admitted she ''always'' smothered her skin in sun protection when she was growing up, and has carried on the skincare treatment.

She said: ''Growing up in Israel, I always wore sunblock because it's so hot in the sun--you're always aware of it. Now I do SPF separate from my moisturizer and use a lot of different brands. Other than that, it's very simple to care for my skin. It's drinking lots of water and making sure I moisturise my face. I think my mom got me my first cream when I was 18 and I've been using Crème de la Mer for forever. Before I go to bed, I take off all my makeup with La Mer Cleansing Oil and moisturise my face again.''

But Gal has admitted she doesn't spend as much time caring for her hair as she does the rest of her body.

She said: ''I don't really take care of my hair as much as I take care of my face ... poor hair. To style my hair, I have wonderful people to work with. By myself, I'm very plain - I wear it up. But if I want to have it down and pretty with lots of volume, I'll work with someone.''