Gal Gadot's make up artist Sarah Brock says the actress is ''truly everything Wonder Woman embodies'' and has the ''most kind, most caring, beautiful soul''.
The 32-year-old actress plays Diana Prince and her alter ego in the Patty Jenkins-directed movie and Gal's make up artist - who worked with the star for the movie - praised the actress for being the ''most kind, most caring, beautiful soul''.
Sarah Brock said: ''Everything about working with Gal was truly amazing. Not only is she the ultimate professional when it comes to being an actor (some of the conditions we filmed in were tough & she never complained once) - she has the most kind, most caring, beautiful soul - she truly is everything Wonder Woman embodies.
''She trusted me to make her feel her most beautiful every day and I'm truly blessed to have shared such a special journey with her. We worked hard, but also laughed a lot too as she has an amazing sense of humour!''
And Sarah also revealed that she didn't have to do much body make up for Gal because she was in such ''amazing shape'' already from all the training.
She added to PeopleStyle: ''Gal's body is in amazing shape because of all of the training she did before and during filming, so general body makeup would first be just moisturizer to keep her skin hydrated and glowing, and I would then use a small amount of body contour product, just to enhance Gal's amazing muscles and physique.''
Meanwhile, the mother-of-two - who has five-year-old Alma and two-month-old Maya with her husband Yaron Versano - previously revealed she loved wearing her ''super-strong and sexy'' Wonder Woman outfit.
She said: ''I love the costume, I think it's super-strong and sexy at the same time. But the first time in the costume it was so tight I could not breathe.
''They made things better this time. It was pretty comfortable, apart from the cold. We shot in England in the middle of winter, wearing not much. It was so cold I could hardly talk.''
