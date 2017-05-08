Gal Gadot was raised to believe that gender should be no barrier to achievement.
Gal Gadot has always felt ''capable''.
The 'Wonder Woman' actress was raised to believe that gender should be no barrier to achievement and has always had aspirations to be the best she can at whatever she sets her mind to.
She said: ''My mom raised my sister and me to be confident women with aspirations. And I always felt capable. I'm not saying that I'm stronger than most men...but we all have the same brains and we can achieve the same things.''
But the 32-year-old beauty - who has daughters Alma, five, and Maya, six weeks, with husband Yaron Versano - thinks society has a long way to go before the sexes are deemed to be equal.
She told the new issue of America's Marie Claire magazine: ''There's a long way to go until we can make gender a nonissue. I don't know if it'll ever happen. I'm hoping it will because life would be so much cooler and less complicated then. Also, for men, by the way.''
While Gal is happy to ''fight for good'', she doesn't particularly enjoy getting embroiled in conflict.
She said: ''I don't enjoy conflict in my life. Unlike Wonder Woman, I'm not a fighter [but] I will fight for good.''
The 'Furious 7' actress was born and raised in Israel and she admits she much prefers the plain speaking of her home country to the game playing she has experienced in the US.
She said: ''When I first came to Los Angeles, I couldn't read people. In Israel, people have chutzpah. People take issue with it, but I'd rather have that than play games. I prefer to know the truth, not waste time.''
