'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot was pregnant when filming 'Justice League' but initially decided to hide the news from her co-stars as she didn't want lots of fussing and ''attention''.
Gal Gadot initially hid her pregnancy from her 'Justice League' co-stars.
The 'Wonder Woman' actress was expecting her second child while filming the DC Extended Universe movie but she made the decision not to tell her co-stars for as long as possible because she didn't want any unwanted ''attention'' or concern for her wellbeing.
Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, she said: ''I didn't want attention. The default should be that women get the job done, but there's a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders.''
Ultimately the time came when Gal couldn't hide her pregnancy any longer and once it was out in the open she was able to free her bump.
She recalled: ''We cut open the costume and had this green screen on my stomach. It was funny as hell - Wonder Woman with a bump.''
The upcoming ensemble movie will see Gal's Amazonian alter ego join forces with fellow superheroes Batman (Ben Affleck), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to battle an alien threat to Earth.
'Justice League' is slated to be released this November and Gal is already preparing to star in the sequel to her box office smash hit standalone 'Wonder Woman' movie.
Looking back at the initial criticisms of her casting as the iconic DC Comics character, Gal can now laugh that some fans were angry because she didn't have a big enough bust.
Recalling when her body shape was criticised, she said: ''I told them, 'Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob. So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and a small ass? That will make all the difference.'''
Growing up in Rosh Ha'ayin in the heart of Israel, the brunette beauty did notice that men and women were treated differently but she refuses to be silenced because of her gender.
She insisted: ''I've had my moments where I've felt like men were misbehaving - nothing sexual, but inappropriate in a sexist way. Dismissive. Life wasn't always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world.''
