Gal Gadot has hit back at people who claimed she wasn't curvy enough to play Wonder Woman.
The 32-year-old actress was slammed by some fans of the comic book adaptation, who claimed that she should never have been cast as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman because she wasn't curvy enough.
She told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I told them, 'Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob. So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small ass? That will make all the difference.'''
Gal also spoke about her feminist beliefs, explaining that she doesn't understand people who don't identify as one.
She said: ''People always ask me, 'Are you a feminist?' And I find the question surprising, because I think, 'Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.'
''I've had my moments where I've felt like men were misbehaving - nothing sexual, but inappropriate in a sexist way. Dismissive. Life wasn't always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world.''
Gal was asked to audition to be a Bond girl while she was in law school and admitted she was reluctant at first.
She said: ''I told my agent, 'What are you talking about? I'm in school. I'm not an actress. I'm not gonna go.' And he was like, 'Just show respect and go.'''
And Gal had no idea she was even auditioning to play Wonder Woman when she first met 'Justice League' director Zack Snyder.
She said: ''He called me and was like, 'So do you know what you're testing for?' I said, 'No.' He said, 'Well, I'm not sure if you have her in Israel, but did you hear about Wonder Woman?'''
