According to Gal Gadot, shooting 'Wonder Woman 1984' was ''even more unique and special'' than the first movie.
The 33-year-old actress has reprised the role of the iconic action star for the much-anticipated sequel to 2017's 'Wonder Woman', and Gal has revealed she relished the experience of shooting the new film.
She wrote on her Instagram account: ''We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I'm so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie. (sic)''
'Wonder Woman' was one of the biggest cinematic successes of 2017.
And Gal has loved the experience of working with director Patty Jenkins once again.
She wrote: ''Couldn't ask for better partners on this.. I'm so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you!
''Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I'm so proud... Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. (sic)''
