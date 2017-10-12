Gal Gadot is set to star in the revenge thriller 'Ruin'.

The 32-year-old actress has been high in demand since she dazzled fans with her portrayal of Wonder Woman earlier this year, so it's no wonder she's now being eyed up for the lead role in the upcoming drama directed by Justin Kurzel.

Not much is known about the project except the storyline - which will follow a former Nazi captain as he travels to post-World War II Germany to make amends for his crimes by hunting down the members of the SS Death Squad that worked under him.

Ryan and Matt Firpo wrote the script but, according to Empire magazine, no actors have been attached to the movie and it's not known when it will go into production.

However, bosses will have to snap up Gadot quick as she's also reportedly in talks to star alongside Bradley Cooper in 'Deeper' after she was approached by Max Landis.

The film is being produced by Landis and David Goyer, and if a deal can be closed between Gal and the studio fairly soon, filming will begin in early 2018.

The movie's storyline centres on a former astronaut, played by Bradley, who has been hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean.

However, en route to his destination, the astronaut encounters a series of supernatural events that throw him off course.

Gadot will also be wanted for the follow-up to this year's 'Wonder Woman' after Patty Jenkins - who helmed the hit movie - reportedly signed a deal last month to front the follow up alongside DC's creative chief Geoff Johns and David Callaham.]

Details of the plot for the second film are being kept tightly under wraps but Jenkins recently said she's keen to jump forward several decades from the first movie, which is set in Europe during WW1, and have it take place in America during the Cold War.