Gal Gadot ''really enjoyed'' looking ''badass'' in 'Wonder Woman'.

The 32-year-old actress had to train hard for her role as the titular superhero - who is also known as Diana Prince - in the DC Comics blockbuster and though there were days when she didn't want to work out or learn complex fight choreography, she had a lot of fun putting herself to the test.

She said: ''I was a dancer for so many years. I've always used my body as a tool of expressing myself, you might say.

''Of course, it's hard, and sometimes you don't feel like training or you don't want to learn the new choreography for whatever it is.

''But at the end of the day, when I go on stage and I perform, it's fun.

''I enjoy looking strong and badass and doing crazy things I never knew I would ever do. I really, really enjoyed it.''

Gal first played the character in 'Batman V Superman' but says the new standalone film shows off far more of Wonder Woman in her journey of ''becoming a woman'' than fans got to see on her first outing.

She told SFX magazine: ''When I played her in 'Batman V Superman', I played the end result of Diana Prince. She's already Wonder Woman. She's been in the Man's World for hundreds of years.

''She's been around, and now she understands everything.

''But when we went back and shot 'Wonder Woman', we actually got to experience the entire arc and evolution of Diana Prince becoming Wonder Woman.

''She was not even aware of her strengths. She didn't know of her calling.

''In our movie, you see that it's a story about adolescence, about her coming of age, about her enquiring who she really is, and coming out of her shell, finally, becoming a woman.''