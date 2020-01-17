Gal Gadot doesn't travel using private jets, because she wants to do her part to try and save the planet for the sake of her two daughters.
Gal Gadot doesn't travel using private jets.
The 'Wonder Woman 1984' actress has said she's doing her part to help save the environment by not using private jets and making sure she recycles, because she wants to be a good ''role model'' for her two daughters - Alma, eight, and Maya, two - whom she has with her husband Yaron Varsano.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I think that being a role model and actually doing the things and showing them how it should be done is a big thing, because then it's being incorporated into their life. So we make sure we recycle and make sure not to use plastic bags, not to travel with [private] jets when we're doing press for movies, we make sure to give back as much as we can back to the world that we're living in.''
Gal, 34, is determined to bring good habits into her home, and recently said she uses meditation apps to get her children to sleep on time, as it helps relax the household.
She explained: ''I always try to find balance in my life and I think that being a mother and a working woman and travelling the world - it's a struggle.
''But we do it in the simple things, in the small things. Like when I put my daughters to bed, I play them guided meditation apps and they'll go to sleep. They'll fade out like that, which is great.''
Meanwhile, the actress recently said her life ''changed forever'' when she became a parent, as she penned a touching tribute to her eldest daughter on her eighth birthday in November.
She wrote on social media at the time: ''8 years ago today my life has changed forever. Alma decided she had enough and came out a good few weeks before my due date. She has brought so much love and light into our home. So much laughter with cheeky funny moments, so much curiosity, both daring and naiveté.(sic)''
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Diana is a princess and one of the best fighters on the island she was...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...