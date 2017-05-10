Gal Gadot has credited Vin Diesel for helping her break into the film industry, which she is ''forever grateful'' to the actor for.
Gal Gadot has credited Vin Diesel for helping her break into the film industry.
The 32-year-actress has revealed the 49-year-old actor gave her her ''first chance in the film world'' after casting her as Gisele Yashar in the fourth installment of the 'The Fast and The Furious' franchise in 2009, which is an opportunity the brunette beauty will ''always'' be grateful for.
The 'Wonder Woman' star - who portrays Diana Prince in the upcoming DC Comic production - shared a picture of her presenting the 'California-born star with the MTV Generation Award for the motor-racing movies at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards on her Instagram account.
She captioned the sweet post: ''I got my first chance in the film world because of you, and I will always be grateful for that. Love you! I was SO happy to be the one who presented this award to you, as it is well deserved. #fastandfurious #family (sic).''
This post comes after the California-born hard man - who plays Dominic Torreto in the action film alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez and the late Paul Walker - praised Gal as ''family'' and thanked her for making the award ceremony on Sunday (07.05.17) evening even ''more special'' for him by giving him the accolade.
He shared the same picture Gal had posted on his own photo-sharing site, with the caption: ''In 2008 after @gal_gadot sent in a self taped audition all the way from the other side of the world. We cast her to play Gisele in F4... She instantly became family... so her presenting the MTV Generation Award last night made it all the more special. Proud of you...
All love (sic).''
Five stars that have raised millions to help keep our children safe.
Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Vin Diesel opens up about his character.
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...