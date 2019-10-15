'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot has launched new production company Pilot Wave with her husband Jaron Varsano.
Gal Gadot has launched her own production company.
The 'Wonder Woman' star has teamed up with husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano - who she has been married to since 2008 and shares two daughters with - to form Pilot Wave.
Announcing the news on her Instagram account, Gadot said: ''Pilot Wave is taking off! I'm so excited this is finally out. @jaronvarsano and I have been working on this for quite some time and I just CAN'T wait to bring to life all the amazing stories we're working on with all our talented partners.''
She added: ''As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life. Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination.''
The first project from Pilot Wave will be historical thriller 'Irena Sendler', in which Gal will play the title character and she and Jaron will produce alongside Marc Platt.
'Irena Sendler' tells the story of a woman's defiant stand against Nazi Germany's occupation of Poland and how she saved 2500 Jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto.
Following her arrest by the Gestapo, the drama becomes a race against time to save not only herself but the identities of those she has protected.
The 34-year-old actress - who was born in Petah Tikva, Israel, and raised in the Jewish faith - will be seen reprising her role as superhero Diana Prince in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.
The blockbuster is the sequel to 2017's 'Wonder Woman' will also star Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig and is scheduled for release in June 2020.
Gal will also appear in Sir Kenneth Branagh's adaption of 'Death on the Nile' and will feature in 'Red Notice' on Netflix alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Diana is a princess and one of the best fighters on the island she was...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...