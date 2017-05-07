Gal Gadot doesn't understand people's obsession with her breasts.

The 32-year-old actress has upset some Wonder Woman fans, who think her boobs are too small for her to play the warrior princess but Gal insisted she doesn't let it get to her.

She told The Sun on Sunday: ''People were very upset about my boobs. They are not 'Wonder Woman boobs', apparently. I mean, criticism comes with the job.

''Wonder Woman is an Amazon, I should only have one boob so they are lucky they are getting two small boobs.

''On the whole I just forget all that and think how lucky I am to be in this position, to be playing such an iconic, important character and on such a wild adventure.''

Wonder Woman is a warrior princess in the women-only Amazon tribe, who are known in Greek mythology for cutting off one of their breasts in order to fire a bow and arrow better.

And the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star admitted it was tough training for the role.

She said: ''I am quite sporty but this is another level. Wonder Woman is the epitome of female strength so there couldn't be any shortcuts. If I wasn't filming I went into a tent on set and had to train. When you add into the mix that we shot in England in middle of winter ... Crawling through the mud in a tiny skirt is harder than you'd think.

''But I stopped being too skinny and the torture was worth it in the end. I felt like I was a little girl, looking up at Mount Kilimanjaro and thinking every day, 'How the f**k am I going to climb the entire way up?' Slowly but surely, and with the right team, I did it. There was so much physically demanding content every day. It was pathetic how I was really tired and wanting to come up with excuses. I couldn't even do one pull-up when I started. So if I can do it.''